VACANCY: SOURCING OFFICER

LOCATION: NAIROBI STARTING

DATE:IMMEDIATELY

Who are we?

Kilimall is Kenya’s largest online shopping mall. It was launched in July 2014 with the missionof becoming the No.1 E-commerce platform in Africa.

Kilimall serves a retail customer base that continues to grow exponentially, offering products that span various categories designed to ensure optimum levels of convenience and customer satisfactionwith the retail process; order delivery-tracking, dedicated customer service support, and manyother premium services.

We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role bases in Nairobi.

SOURCING OFFICER

If you have patience, get a sense of satisfaction from resolving issues, and have experience working with external vendors/suppliers, then this could be a great opportunity for you!

We are looking for a Sourcing Officer to support the Electronics and Home Appliances categories. You will be responsible for sourcing missing brands identified on the platform.

You will also identify profitable business opportunities and secure sound business deals.

Duties & Responsibilities

Driving business category sourcing strategies and cost initiatives to meet business goals

2. Developing and managing top Brands and Suppliers

Developing and sustaining solid relationships with existing suppliers and customers.

4. Providing insight into product development and competitive positioning.

Conducting market research to identify new business opportunities.

Collaborating with company executives to determine the most viable, cost-effective approach to pursue new business opportunities.

Meeting with potential suppliers to present company offerings and negotiate business deals

8. Ensure clients have a positive experience by communicating effectively pre and post deal process

9. Prepare and submit proposals to vendors and negotiation of prices in preparation for campaigns

Required Skills and Competencies:

∙ Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in any related course.

∙ Relevant experience in purchasing and resource development is preferred

∙ Highly motivated, entrepreneurial, self-starter

∙ Proactive and a strong sense of responsibility and ability to workindependently

∙ Organized with an ability to work under pressure

∙ A proven record of effectively working and negotiating with Suppliers/Vendors ∙ Stakeholder and relationship managementskills.

∙ Data analysis skills

∙ Creative, analytical, able to find simple solutions to complex problems

∙ Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal

How to Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.com. clearly stating the subject heading “SOURCING OFFICER” by 19 th July 2022. Kindly also state your current and expected remuneration in your CV. Due to the high volume of applications received only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.