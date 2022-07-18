Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has detailed a phone call conversation with President Uhuru Kenyatta that prompted him to accompany the Head of State on a tour of the city last week.

Speaking during an interview, Sonko stated that Uhuru called him as he was meeting Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga at Wilson Airport.

Sonko claimed that Raila beseeched him to drop his Mombasa gubernatorial bid, a request he flatly refused to comply with.

The former Nairobi governor added that at the time, Uhuru called him in order to urge him to accompany him to inspect various projects in the city.

“I went to wait for Kalonzo at the Wilson Airport a couple of days ago before the Supreme Court hearing was set. I met my political mother, Martha Karua, with whom we exchanged pleasantries.”

“I told her that she had not seen me on the campaign trail because of the numerous court cases. We have a problem in Azimio because I believe I can deliver more votes than Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir. After ten minutes, Baba (Raila) arrived.”

“Raila urged me to step down in favour of Abdulswamad, but I did not comply with his request since I know I have more support on the ground. When I was there, my friend Uhuru called and requested me to go to State House in order to accompany him to inspect various projects,” Sonko stated.

