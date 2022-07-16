Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 16, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has suffered a major blow in his quest to run for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat.

This is after the Supreme Court dismissed a case challenging his impeachment, saying his impeachment stands.

The court dismissed Sonko’s appeal on grounds that it lacked jurisdiction to determine the appeal.

The Supreme Court ruled that the impeachment proceedings before the County Assembly and the Senate were properly conducted per Article 181 of the Constitution, Section 33 of the County Governments Act, and Standing Orders of the Assembly and the Senate.

The court also ruled that the appellant was accorded adequate time and facility to respond to the charges against him both at the County Assembly and in the Senate.

The ruling by implication means that Sonko cannot run for any public office by virtue of having been impeached.

This comes just a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared Sonko to run for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat.

The move is a welcome relief to Raila Odinga’s ODM fraternity battling to retain the Mombasa gubernatorial seat through Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, who has been trailing Sonko in the latest opinion polls.

Sonko was impeached by 88 Nairobi Members of the County Assembly on December 3, 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.