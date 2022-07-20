Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – A nurse, Erika Diaz, 22, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself modeling her hospital uniform, a blue top tucked into matching pants.

According to Diaz, she has been told the way she wears her scrubs is ‘inappropriate’ because of the way they fit her body, but she insists their real issue is with her curves.

‘Some people just have an issue with my body not my scrubs and it shows,’ she wrote in the caption.

‘Just for clarification I am 5’2” and 107 lbs. I’m short and little,’ she explained. ‘Y’all can say my body is fake all y’all want, it’s not. Ask my back problems.’

The video has been viewed more than 12.7 million times and Erika continued to defend herself in the comments section.

‘I literally work 2 jobs, volunteer, and I am still studying,’ she added. ‘I’m devoting my life to the improvement of others and anyone’s opinions are irrelevant.’

‘I’m literally not wearing makeup, have my nails done, or my hair for that fact,’ Erika hit back. ‘It’s literally just scrubs tucked in so I don’t get stuck.’

Watch her videos below

