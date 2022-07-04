Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 July 2022 – Detectives are looking for a Somali man in connection to the theft of millions of shillings at a business premise in Eastleigh.

The suspect, Abdirizack Moktar Garat, is said to have stolen Sh 11 million from a safe at Salama Centre Building.

The sleuths are appealing to the members of the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect who has since gone into hiding.

Below are photos of the suspect.

