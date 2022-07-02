Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 July 2022 – Fast-rising rapper, Stivo Simple Boy, is ‘chopping life’ after getting new management.

The Kibera-born rapper shared a photo on his Instagram account having fun with two beautiful ladies.

He was sandwiched between the beautiful babes while enjoying the cool breeze.

“Maisha soft, maisha haina haraka yani mambo iko guda guda,” he captioned the photo.

His fans are impressed with his new celebrity life.

He was forced to cut ties with his former management for exploiting him.

See the photo that he posted and created a buzz.

