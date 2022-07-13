Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Social Media Assistant

Verde Edge wishes to recruit a Social Media Assistant on behalf of our client, leading full-service men’s and women’s hair salon & barber based in CBD that provides professional personalized services.

Key objective/Purpose of the Job.

Managing all the company’s social media platforms to increase visibility, attract customers, increase business and maintain good professional relationships with clients.

Key Responsibilities

Creating content including text, posts, video, reels, images and graphic fliers for use on social media channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, google business, Tik-Tok and YouTube, adapting content to suit different channels.

Have knowledge of trending social media techniques to increase social media engagement hence boost sales.

Oversee, plan and deliver content across different platforms on a daily and monthly basis

Form key relationships with influencers across the social media platforms

Create online graphical fliers.

Interacting with clients via telephone, email, or face-to-face.

Interacting with clients to set a positive and friendly atmosphere.

Maintain and update new customer data.

Updating of website product quantities as they move.

Required Skills & qualifications

A solid understanding of the use of a range of social media platforms, especially social media advertising

Knowledge and interest in methods organization’s use to promote themselves through social media

Strong organization, communication and interpersonal skills

Leadership and problem-solving skills qualities to lead and motivate a team

Excellent team working, collaboration and networking skills

The ability to work well under pressure in order to meet deadlines

An eye for detail and the ability to work accurately with great self-drive

Motivated, committed and eager to continuously learn.

Knowledge in photography, editing and videography.

Have good understanding of SEO, digital ads, google analytics

How to Apply

To apply log in to www.verde-edge.com vacancy portal

Salary budget Ksh 25,000

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Deadline for application 16th July 2022.