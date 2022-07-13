Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Social Media Assistant
Verde Edge wishes to recruit a Social Media Assistant on behalf of our client, leading full-service men’s and women’s hair salon & barber based in CBD that provides professional personalized services.
Key objective/Purpose of the Job.
Managing all the company’s social media platforms to increase visibility, attract customers, increase business and maintain good professional relationships with clients.
Key Responsibilities
- Creating content including text, posts, video, reels, images and graphic fliers for use on social media channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, google business, Tik-Tok and YouTube, adapting content to suit different channels.
- Have knowledge of trending social media techniques to increase social media engagement hence boost sales.
- Oversee, plan and deliver content across different platforms on a daily and monthly basis
- Form key relationships with influencers across the social media platforms
- Create online graphical fliers.
- Interacting with clients via telephone, email, or face-to-face.
- Interacting with clients to set a positive and friendly atmosphere.
- Maintain and update new customer data.
- Updating of website product quantities as they move.
Required Skills & qualifications
- A solid understanding of the use of a range of social media platforms, especially social media advertising
- Knowledge and interest in methods organization’s use to promote themselves through social media
- Strong organization, communication and interpersonal skills
- Leadership and problem-solving skills qualities to lead and motivate a team
- Excellent team working, collaboration and networking skills
- The ability to work well under pressure in order to meet deadlines
- An eye for detail and the ability to work accurately with great self-drive
- Motivated, committed and eager to continuously learn.
- Knowledge in photography, editing and videography.
- Have good understanding of SEO, digital ads, google analytics
How to Apply
To apply log in to www.verde-edge.com vacancy portal
Salary budget Ksh 25,000
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Deadline for application 16th July 2022.
