Social Media Assistant

Verde Edge wishes to recruit a Social Media Assistant on behalf of our client, leading full-service men’s and women’s hair salon & barber based in CBD that provides professional personalized services.

Key objective/Purpose of the Job.

Managing all the company’s social media platforms to increase visibility, attract customers, increase business and maintain good professional relationships with clients.

 Key Responsibilities

  • Creating content including text, posts, video, reels, images and graphic fliers for use on social media channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, google business, Tik-Tok and YouTube, adapting content to suit different channels.
  • Have knowledge of trending social media techniques to increase social media engagement hence boost sales.
  • Oversee, plan and deliver content across different platforms on a daily and monthly basis
  • Form key relationships with influencers across the social media platforms
  • Create online graphical fliers.
  • Interacting with clients via telephone, email, or face-to-face.
  • Interacting with clients to set a positive and friendly atmosphere.
  • Maintain and update new customer data.
  • Updating of website product quantities as they move.

 Required Skills & qualifications

  • A solid understanding of the use of a range of social media platforms, especially social media advertising
  • Knowledge and interest in methods organization’s use to promote themselves through social media
  • Strong organization, communication and interpersonal skills
  • Leadership and problem-solving skills qualities to lead and motivate a team
  • Excellent team working, collaboration and networking skills
  • The ability to work well under pressure in order to meet deadlines
  • An eye for detail and the ability to work accurately with great self-drive
  • Motivated, committed and eager to continuously learn.
  • Knowledge in photography, editing and videography.
  • Have good understanding of SEO, digital ads, google analytics

How to Apply

To apply log in to www.verde-edge.com vacancy portal

Salary budget Ksh 25,000

 Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Deadline for application 16th   July 2022.

