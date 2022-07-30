Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 30 July 2022 – A Ghanaian Slay Queen has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend who just returned from Canada to death.

The lady identified as Safina claimed that her actions were driven by self-defence. She also insists that the deceased, Frank, tried to rape her but she fought back, leading to multiple stabbings and death.

A video of her arriving Adenta Court Complex with some police officers has surfaced after news of her arrest went viral.

See her photos and the video of her arrival at the court