Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Controversial matatu boss, Jimal Roho Safi, has shared a video on a birthday date with his junior employee Mitchelle Wangari.

He treated the beautiful lass to a romantic birthday date on Thursday night in one of the lavish hotels in the city.

“Happiest birthday to my best friend, continue being the amazing person you are,” he captioned the video.

Jimal recently rubbished reports that he is dating Mitchelle, despite numerous photos and videos of them having fun together leaking online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.