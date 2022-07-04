Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 July 2022 – Lang’ata Parliamentary aspirant Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has been exposed on Twitter by activist Benji Ndolo for neglecting his three-year-old daughter.

Benji claimed that Jalang’o has not provided anything for his daughter for the last three months, despite splashing millions of shillings in campaigns.

“Waaah my bro @JalangoMwenyewe your mtoi analia njaa mpaka analala of fatigue, reach out and do the right thing. 3 months is too long, pesa yote unaweka tu campaign. Take action, charity begins at home,” he wrote.

Benji said he thought Jalang’o is a good guy but he is very abusive and uncaring.

“The daughter is 3 years and just suffering, Jalang’o supports sometimes but sometimes does not.. he is very abusive and uncaring. I used to think he was a good dude, but he’s power-thirsty eager to transition from clown to honorable,” he added.

Jalango’s baby mama reportedly wants to open a business and the comedian has been promising her support for years but he is yet to honour his promise.

She reached out to Benji Ndolo for legal services.

Benji said Jalang’o’s daughter is literally starving.

“It gives me no pleasure to receive such calls. She’s trying to open a food joint small business, so baby daddy has been promising support for months and years. I’ve had the information for more than a year but never rushed.. continued pleas and phone calls is what brought us here. Today his kid is literally starving and with no water even for a bath,” he added.

Jalang’o is married to Amina Chao but he has multiple baby mamas.

