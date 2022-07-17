Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 17, 2022 – Media mogul Samuel Kamau Macharia has explained why he no longer accompanies Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, on his campaign trail across the country.

In a statement, SK Macharia – who owns Royal Media Services (RMS) – detailed that he resolved to seek votes for Raila through other means than conventional campaigns.

The business tycoon revealed that he was engaging stakeholders on the side while drumming up support for the former Prime Minister.

“Some of us here do not appear in rallies, but we work overnight in various ways to ensure Raila becomes president. Because this country is crying to become corruption free, and that is the only way you can correct this country,” SK Macharia stated.

Besides engaging stakeholders, Macharia moves around the country in a caravan accompanied by musicians while drumming up support for Azimio la Umoja.

Explaining why he openly endorsed Raila and Martha Karua, the media mogul maintained that he is convinced the two will battle the corruption monster in the country.

“I have been very close to them and I can assure Kenyans that we will have a corruption-free country if we put them in office unless they change after we have elected them.”

Macharia reiterated that Raila has lived a life of selfless struggle for a better Kenya and deserves to be elected as the next Head of State.

“Raila is a true son of his father. He has always championed greater causes than self. He fought for multi-partyism and paid the price by spending 8 years in detention. He came out stronger to fight for more reforms, including a new constitution,” added SK.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.