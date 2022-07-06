Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Grammy award-winning artist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a concert on Tuesday night, July 5, in Michigan.

The 74-year-old was about 20 minutes into his set at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, an outdoor venue on the edge of Detroit, when he passed out, prompting medical staffers to sprint onstage, cover him in a tarp, and wheel him off.

Roop Raj of local Fox 2 Detroit tweeted;

“Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a ‘serious medical’ issue.”

In a statement, a representative for Santana said he was “over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” during the show and was “taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkson for observation and is doing well.”

Video captured by a fan showed Santana waving to the crowd as he was being wheeled away.

74-year-old Santana, a longtime Bay Area resident, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has won 10 Grammy Awards. He is currently on the “Miraculous Supernatural” tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

#BREAKING: Carlos Santana just passed out on stage at ⁦@PineKnobMusic⁩. Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a “serious medical” issue. Pic via ⁦@LoriPinsonFOX2⁩ pic.twitter.com/6VqHkBwVIT — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) July 6, 2022

If you’re asking for permission to use my video of #CarlosSantana @PineKnobMusic go ahead, but give me credit. I’m just happy he was alert when they removed him from stage. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/GssK85DEIL — Independent Thinker (@ImaLiberal66) July 6, 2022