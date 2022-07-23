Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Signs You Need A Psychologist

There are some of us who cannot wait for our therapy session, and then there are others who are absolutely appalled by the idea. The only difference between the two is this –

One has tried therapy, and one knows all the quirks and pros.

The other has never had an appointment and is scared.

Even if you ask someone who has gotten accustomed to therapy, they will state that their first time was horrific. They have already been trying to push back the bad memories and trauma in the back of their mind, and suddenly they are sitting in front of this stranger, talking it out.

Yes!

We know!

Appalling!

But, how long are you going to stay away? When you know that no amount of camomile tea or meditation is actually helping to calm the anxiety. You need to speak to someone, probably someone professional, who can help you understand your own mind.

If you wish to understand the importance and success of therapy, watch the Netflix series 'This Is Us.'

Why Are People Scared

Here are some of the common reasons why we are so scared to go to therapy.

– We are scared to open up to a complete stranger, thinking that some of the dark and buried secrets and experiences are out in the open now.

– We are constantly in this fear of being judged. Yes, there are certain experiences that are embarrassing; somewhere, you have made a mistake you hate to admit. Oftentimes we are enveloped with the thought that if we have to lie because of this fear of a professional, what is the point of going to them and paying.

– ‘No one will understand.’ This is a very common issue everyone feels. No matter how many accounts they get of someone else also suffering from something common. The fact that their situation is ‘different.’ Sometimes, it makes us so skeptical that we think someone professional who has made a living on understanding human emotion will not be able to decipher our problem.

Signs You Need Therapy

If you are being a skeptic about the above-mentioned matters, then stop! None of them are true. Psychologists understand each problem perfectly because they know how to. No, they do not judge because that is their job, and no! Your secret wouldn’t be out to anyone.

Here are some of the common reasons why you need therapy.

1. You Are Having Frequent Mental Breakdowns

Suppose your mental breakdowns are increasing like there are times when you are almost on the verge of a panic attack. Or, at times, even a minuscule problem just seems like a monstrosity with all your unhealthy overthinking, then you need a psychologist.

This is because now you are unable to distinguish between what is happening in reality and what your fears are. Maybe you are scared of something happening, or it has happened before, and you fear it repeating.

You will need CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) to get to the root of these mental breakdowns and then work on them.

2. You Just Went Through A Trauma

If you have just gone through a traumatic experience, then going to a psychologist is a sound decision. If you haven’t made it yet, then we would suggest you do not waste any time and book an appointment today.

Any traumatic situation might not look that big now since you are pushing it back into the deepest corner of your unconscious mind. However, if you do not deal with it or treat it with time, the effects can worsen. It can even affect some of your future decisions.

3. You Have Trouble Controlling Emotions

Are you having frequent outbursts? Like you are unable to control your anger or tears. Are you getting triggered even without knowing the reason behind it? It is because you will need to run psychological tests and discover the reason.

This could be the beginning of a mental disorder, so you shouldn’t take it lightly and treat it in time.

Books An Appointment!

Yes, it is not necessarily the reason for which you need to go to a psychologist. It could be something as simple as you are feeling stressed and just need someone to talk to.

However, if you are dealing with these above-mentioned issues, you need a psychologist. So, book your first appointment today!