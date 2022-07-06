Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has launched an investigation into two first division matches that finished with scorelines of 91-1 and 95-0.

The West African country’s football governing body confirmed it was investigating officials and players who were involved in two Eastern Regional Super 10 League fixtures that saw Gulf FC beat Koquima Lebanon 91-1 and Lumbenbu United beaten 95-0 by Kahula Rangers.

The SLFA said the results were “impractical” and promised “zero tolerance” of any “match manipulation”.

A statement said: ‘Following recent reports on two 1st division matches – Gulf FC vs Koquima Lebanon and Lumbenbu United vs Kahula Rangers – in the ongoing Eastern Regional Super 10 League, which apparently produced impractical results of 91-1 and 95-0 respectively, the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) would like to inform the general public that it has opened an official investigation into the outcome of the said matches.

‘The following are of interest – the Eastern Region Football Association, all officials designated to officiate both matches, the players of Gulf FC, Koquima Lebanon, Kahula Rangers and Lumbenbu United.

‘In compliance with FIFA and CAF rules against match manipulation or anything of sort, SLFA maintains zero tolerance.

‘The general public is therefore assured that the said matter will be thoroughly investigated and anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law.’

The recorded scorelines rank among some of the widest goal scoring margins in the history of the game.

The highest scoreline in the sport is believed to be a game in Madagascar, with AS Adema thrashing SO l’Emyrne 149-0 in 2002.

In that match, SO l’Emyrne players protested against officials by intentionally losing the game by the shocking scoreline following a series of decisions that had gone against them during a tournament.