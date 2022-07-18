Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has for the first time attacked Azimio-One Kenya Nairobi governor candidate Polycarp Igathe, dismissing his alleged academic credentials ahead of the August 9th election.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally in Nairobi, the second in command while addressing supporters in Gikomba Market, claimed that Igathe has nothing other than his fluency in English and smart spectacles.

And owing to the grudge that exists between him and the former Starehe Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda, Ruto told Nairobians that there is no huge difference between Igathe and Kamanda, urging Nairobi residents to support UDA candidate Johnson Sakaja’s bid.

“Si juzi mliona pale kwa interview? Nani alionekana hana degree ata kwa maoni yenu? si ni yule jamaa? ukiondoa miwani na kingeereza si anabaki mtu kama Kamanda hivi?.…” Ruto told the excited crowd who were singing and ululating.

The Kenyan DAILY POST