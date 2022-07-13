Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



VACANCY: SHOP OPERATIONS ASSISTANT

LOCATION: NAIROBI

STARTING DATE: IMMEDIATELY

Who are we?

Kilimall is Kenya’s largest online shopping mall. It was launched in July 2014 with the missionof becoming the No.1 E-commerce platform in Africa.

Kilimall serves a retail customer base that continues to grow exponentially, offering products that spanvarious categories designed to ensure optimum levels of convenience and customer satisfaction withtheretail process; order delivery-tracking, dedicated customer service support, and many other premiumservices.

We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role bases in Nairobi.

SHOP OPERATIONS ASSISTANT

We are looking for outstanding candidates to apply for a vacant position in the capacity of ShopOperations Assistant, in our Shop Operation Department. As a Shop Operations Assistant, your roll will entail;

Duties & Responsibilities

Responsible for SOP store sales and profits

Maintaining good relationship with vendors by maintaining competitive prices and stock stability.

3. Provide exceptional customer service and resolve customer complains.

Communicate, execute, and manage e-marketing plans in cooperation with other teammembers.

5. Use different e-marketing channels such as social media (Facebook/Twitter) and search engineoptimization.

Assisting process daily orders and after sale application.

Manage store operational issues, including joining into campaign, physical inventories, price changes, etc.

Verification of vendor payment amount.

Qualifications

Required Skills and Competencies:

∙ Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in any related course.

∙ Relevant experience in purchasing and resource development is preferred ∙ Highly motivated, entrepreneurial, self-starter

∙ Proactive and a strong sense of responsibility and ability to work independently ∙ Organized with an ability to work under pressure

∙ A proven record of effective acquisition of customers traffic.

∙ Stakeholder and relationship management skills.

∙ Data analysis skills

∙ Creative, analytical, able to find simple solutions to complex problems ∙ Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal

How to Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sendinganemail with your CV and a convincing cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.com. clearly stating the subject heading “SHOP OPERATIONS ASSISTANT” by 19 th July 2022. Kindly also state your current and expected remuneration in your CV.

Due to the high volume of applications received only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.