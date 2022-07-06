Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Robert (Bob) E. Crimo III, the suspect in the mass shooting that took place at a 4th of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S planned the attack for weeks and bought his gun legally, police have revealed.

On Monday July 4, he fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd from a roof, killing 6 and injuring 38. He dressed in women’s clothing in order to blend into the crowd afterwards, local officials said on Tuesday.

The suspect, 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, was taken into custody on Monday after surrendering to police. Police said authorities were still considering what criminal charges to bring and they did not know what the motive was for the shooting.

The Highland Park tragedy marked the 309th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as four or more shot or killed, not including the shooter.

It also occurred during a weekend that saw at least 57 people shot in the City, nine fatally, NBC Chicago reported.