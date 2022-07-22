Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has said his employees are living in fear due to threats they have been receiving from unknown people.

Speaking on Friday, Chebukati, who first protested the arrest of three IEBC contractors at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) on Thursday, said many employees have been receiving numerous threats from numbers that can only be traced by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Chebukati said IEBC employees working at the ICT docket are not sleeping in their homes for fear they might be killed like former IEBC ICT manager Chris Musando, who was killed one week before the 2017 presidential election.

“Our staff, especially in the ICT are now frightened because their photos are now all over the media. Do not forget it was around this time on July 28 five years ago when our ICT staff was murdered,” Chebukati said.

On the arrest of three contractors, Chebukati said they were released after police realised they were Smartmatic International B.V employees, a company in charge of establishing and maintaining the electronic voting infrastructure during the August 9th poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.