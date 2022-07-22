Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – A middle-aged lady was attacked and badly injured by a ruthless gang that was riding on a motorbike along the Thika-Mang’u highway.

The victim had just left the nearby Maryhill School and as she was waiting for a matatu, three young men who were riding on a motorbike stopped and offered her a lift.

Little did she know that they were thugs.

Shortly after, two other men who were riding on a motorbike joined the other three men and this is when the lady realised that she was in danger.

They physically assaulted her and hit her with a hammer, before robbing her.

She was rescued by a guard who was manning the school.

Watch the chilling footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.