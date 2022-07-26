Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – A petrol station attendant in Homa Bay lost his life in the hands of ruthless thugs who were posing as customers.

The thugs were seen in the viral footage fuelling their motorbike while waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

As the attendant was fuelling the bike, one of the thugs attacked him from behind with a sharp object while his accomplice brandished a pistol to scare other attendants.

When the hapless attendant fell, the thug ransacked his pockets and made away with an unknown amount of money.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Robert Alai has urged DCI to intervene and bring the killers to book.

Watch the chilling footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.