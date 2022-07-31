Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 31 July 2022 – United Millers director, Punit Shah, was reportedly forced to part with Ksh 3 Million after a slay queen recorded a sex video and threatened to leak it.

The cunning slay queen posted a teaser on her Instagram stories, prompting Shah to act fast to avoid the whole video being leaked.

In the leaked teaser, Punit Shah is seen having video sex with the slay queen who later blackmailed him.

He shamelessly displayed his tiny ‘cassava’ in the video call as the sexy lady showed him her juicy ‘boobs’.

The lady is in possession of more similar videos since her intention was to blackmail the wealthy businessman.

Watch part of the leaked video.

Punit Shah of united millers exposed pic.twitter.com/e61dmxTXwE — N K (@NewKenyan) July 31, 2022

The Kenyan DAILY POST