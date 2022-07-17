Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 17, 2022 – Former Citizen TV anchor Janet Mbugua has officially filed for divorce from her ex-husband Eddie Ndichu and demanded monthly child support.

According to well-placed sources, the former TV girl is accusing her ex-husband of absconding from parental duties and is now demanding monthly child support of Ksh 1 Million.

Eddie and Janet have two sons – Ethan and Mali.

She moved out of their matrimonial home with the kids after parting ways with her ex-husband.

She told the court in the divorce suit that she has been taking care of their kids single-handedly after her marriage with Eddie crumbled.

She divorced her husband over infidelity and physical assault.

At one time, she caught him red-handed with a slay queen in their matrimonial home.

Eddie is a wealthy businessman who has invested in the tech industry.

Last year, he landed seed funding of Ksh 240 Million from foreign investors to expand his fintech start-up dubbed Wapi Pay.

The couple got married in 2015 in a colourful wedding at Chaka ranch.

