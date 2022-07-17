Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, July 17, 2022 – Former Citizen TV anchor Janet Mbugua has officially filed for divorce from her ex-husband Eddie Ndichu and demanded monthly child support.
According to well-placed sources, the former TV girl is accusing her ex-husband of absconding from parental duties and is now demanding monthly child support of Ksh 1 Million.
Eddie and Janet have two sons – Ethan and Mali.
She moved out of their matrimonial home with the kids after parting ways with her ex-husband.
She told the court in the divorce suit that she has been taking care of their kids single-handedly after her marriage with Eddie crumbled.
She divorced her husband over infidelity and physical assault.
At one time, she caught him red-handed with a slay queen in their matrimonial home.
Eddie is a wealthy businessman who has invested in the tech industry.
Last year, he landed seed funding of Ksh 240 Million from foreign investors to expand his fintech start-up dubbed Wapi Pay.
The couple got married in 2015 in a colourful wedding at Chaka ranch.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>