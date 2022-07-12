Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Nominated Senator and UDA candidate for the Nairobi Woman Rep seat, Millicent Omanga, has found herself in deep trouble after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) launched investigations into a Ksh4.8 billion contract from the Kenya Prisons Service she was allegedly involved in.

Omanga, the founder of Milways Enterprises, was awarded a contract to supply gun slings by the Kenya Prisons Service.

Milways Enterprises was among the four companies contracted by Kenya Prisons and was set to receive Ksh200 million for supplying the gun slings. Oddly, long guns come equipped with slings from manufacturers. This has attracted the attention and more questions from the anti-graft body.

Investigations by EACC halted plans by the Kenya Prisons to disburse Ksh3.6 billion, 80 percent of the contract amount, to the suppliers, one of them being Milways Enterprises.

According to reports, EACC is investigating the reasons behind the planned release of funds before the supplies were made. It is also probing how a furniture supplier was prequalified to handle such sensitive equipment meant for a national security organ.

The anti-corruption commission is working to establish whether there was any canvassing or undue influence in the tendering process.

When reached for comment, the Nairobi Woman Representative candidate, said her company sells imported furniture and other household goods. She credited the enterprise as the source of her financial success.

When questioned on how she won the contract despite Milways being in a different industry, she denied being aware of any contract before disconnecting the call.

The EACC is also investigating other companies involved in the contract including Pakistan Ordnance Factory contracted to supply rifles and submachine guns for Ksh1 billion, Mildat Z O.O. contracted to supply rifles and full-bore target rifles for Ksh343 million and Firetruss Systems contracted to supply bulletproof vests and plastic helmets for Ksh2.2 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.