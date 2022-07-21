Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – It seems Deputy President William Ruto is hell-bent on teaching President Uhuru Kenyatta a bitter lesson for messing with him.

This is after he called for the scrapping of the presidential immunity which protects a sitting Head of State from facing criminal and civil proceedings.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ruto opined that a sitting President should be charged in a court of law if he or she is suspected of engaging in graft.

He noted that the current presidential immunity enshrined in Article 143 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 was doing a disservice in the county’s war against graft.

He expressed that the current war on graft was being run solely by the Head of State even as he stated that investigative agencies were being used to target his supporters.

“The budget of the investigative agencies is under the Office of the President (OP) and it limits their capacities on who to investigate. We want to give them their financial independence so that they can be able to investigate anybody irrespective of who they are including the president.”

“We must build investigative agencies’ capacities to investigate public theft, state capture and conflict of interest. There are countries that take their presidents to court because of corruption. We must take our country to that place,” Ruto stated.

Further, Ruto noted that corruption cases should be handled within months, a proposal also made by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya.

However, he stated that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will not be able to deal with graft if elected president because he was enjoying the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the number one corruption cartel.

“The plan of our competitors is to have a president somewhere jailing people which means he is above the law. The fight against corruption needs to be institutionalized.”

“How will they jail the same people who are funding their campaigns?” Ruto posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.