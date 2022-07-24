Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 24, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has made good his threat and pulled out of the anticipated presidential debate scheduled for this coming Tuesday.

In a press release today, Raila Odinga’s Campaign Spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua stated that the Azimio flag-bearer will not attend the presidential debate.

Mutua explained that the demand by UDA candidate William Ruto to have certain issues left out deviated from the purpose of the national debate.

According to Azimio, it ‘would be a colossal mistake’ for Raila to share a podium with William Ruto, whom they described as a person who lacks integrity.

“That is why he has demanded that the debate not focus on corruption, ethics and governance. These are issues at the core of the Azimio campaign; any debate devoid of these questions will be an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans,” he stated.

Mutua explained that Raila and running mate Martha Karua participating in the debate would only be campaigning for the Kenya Kwanza candidate.

“It would be a colossal mistake to reward such a person with a national debate. We will not assist his failing campaign; he can explain himself and his poor record to voters without our help,” Mutua stated.

The decision has attracted mixed reactions, with Ruto’s allies ridiculing Odinga, claiming he had sensed defeat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.