Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has warned Deputy President William Ruto against his continued attacks on top security officials in the country, including the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Speaking during an administration officers’ pass-out parade in Embakasi yesterday, Matiang’i warned Ruto to stop disrespecting Mutyambai and other top officials as some of them had been charged with protecting his life.

He threatened to withdraw Ruto’s security if he will not respect the officers in charge of protecting his life.

According to Matiang’i, the attacks on security personnel will not earn Ruto any sympathy votes in the August 9 General Election.

“I understand that nerves are raw, the frustrations are there and there are times that people feel like they are not going to get it or win, resorting to attack security officers will not win you votes.

“Respect those in the security sector. Many of those whom you want to undermine are people who even command the teams that provide you with security,” Matiang’i stated.

The Interior boss further warned politicians against roping in the National Police Service and government administrators in their political wrangles and to let them do their work.

“I would like to ask our political leaders to keep all of us out of the political environment, not to politicize security matters and not undermine the image and the work that security officers do.”

Matiang’i declared that he had confidence in the security officers, stating that they were arguably the best in the region. In addition, he affirmed that they would not be partisan in delegating their duties to the public.

The CS was responding to claims by Ruto that Kenya has the most incompetent Inspector General whose independence had been compromised.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.