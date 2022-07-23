Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 23, 2022 – It seems Deep State is not joking with anyone and it wants no one but Azimio candidate Raila Odinga to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta come August polls.

This is after it emerged that police officers confiscated key electronic materials and crucial information from the three Venezuelans contracted by IEBC who were arrested on Thursday night after landing at the JKIA.

In a statement yesterday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati revealed that despite releasing the three, the National Police Service is in the possession of key items to be used by the commission in the forthcoming elections slated for August 9.

Among the items confiscated from the foreigners include mobile phones, laptops, and flash disks. Chebukati went ahead to reveal that the three foreigners were compelled to give passwords to the confiscated phones and gadgets resulting in violations of rights of privacy.

According to the commission, the confiscated electronic items have sensitive information relating to the August polls as well as information on projects undertaken by the three ICT gurus for elections in other countries.

“The National Police Service has most importantly, confiscated all electronic items including mobile phones, laptops, and flash disks in the custody of the said personnel which electronic items contain important and sensitive information relating to the forthcoming elections as well as projects undertaken by them for other countries,” Chebukati stated.

Contrary to police reports that the IEBC stickers in the possession of the foreigners had been released to the commission, Chebukati said the same stickers had been confiscated and are in police possession.

The commission said this has hindered their work and that they are not in any position to prepare for transparent polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.