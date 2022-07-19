Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – The finer details of the demands Deputy President William Ruto made to President Uhuru Kenyatta immediately after the Supreme Court in 2017 nullified the outcome of the presidential election and that saw the second in command almost slap his boss can finally be revealed.

Sources revealed that Ruto stormed State House Nairobi immediately after the Supreme Court nullified the presidential race and found Uhuru drowning his woes with his favourite drink as he pondered the next move.

According to sources, Ruto demanded that Uhuru immediately orders the arrest of the four Supreme Court judges who nullified the polls and they be held incommunicado.

He demanded the then Chief Justice David Maraga, his Deputy Philomena Mwilu and judges Smokin Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola be arrested and held incommunicado to set the message that the Uhuru administration was not ready to entertain saboteurs paid by their local and foreign masters to destabilize the country.

He argued that the four judges who ruled the irregularities compromised the integrity of the presidential poll, arguing elections were not an event but a process, were in the payroll of Raila and Western powers who wanted the Jubilee government ousted.

Ruto told Uhuru to spare judges Jackton Ojwang and Njoki Ndung’u who dissented and Justice Mohammed Ibrahim who fell ill on the second day of the election petition hearing and thus did not take part in the decision because he was still in the hospital.

He wanted Maraga and his cahoots paraded in court to answer to sabotage and treason charges and the three judges be summoned as prosecution witnesses.

He told the president should any of the three judges refuse to testify against their colleagues, he or she should also be arrested and charged with sabotage.

However, Uhuru flatly refused to buy Ruto’s proposal, cautioning him that he would rather resign than jail the judges for exercising powers vested on them by the constitution, and that’s when the DP got very angry and almost slapped the president.

