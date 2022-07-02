Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 2, 2022 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has revealed the genesis of the beef between Deputy President William Ruto and the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Speaking in Nyamira yesterday during the Azimio rally which was graced by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Matiang’i hit back at Ruto for attacking Mutyambai.

Ruto sensationally claimed that Mutyambai was the most incompetent IG in the world while addressing a delegation of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) at Karen.

“The only concern from where we sit is the police. We do not doubt the capacity of the police to handle the situation, we doubt the command. We have the most incompetent IG in the world.”

“His incompetency may not necessarily play out when things are working but when things get ahead and we need some decisions to be made, the IG cannot make the decision,” Ruto stated.

However, according to Matiang’i, Ruto is frustrated with Mutyambai because he declined to give business/tenders to his friends.

The CS stated that Mutyambai declined to purchase police boots and bulletproof vests for the police from Ruto’s friends at a hiked price.

“Hillary Mutyambai anatusiwa bure, shida yake ni alikataa kununua police boots for Sh13,000 from Ruto’s friends, akanunua from local manufacturers for Sh2,900. Alikataa kununua bullet proof vests at $900 from the DP’s friends akanunua at $90 that’s why he is being insulted,” Matiang’i said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.