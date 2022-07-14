Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – The August 9th General Election might be compromised, going by the revelations of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Speaking yesterday, Chebukati revealed that his ICT staff are frightened of a repeat of what happened to the commission’s former ICT manager Chris Msando.

According to Chebukati, claims by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed that some of the staff had met with Kenya Kwanza officials have led to the profiling.

He noted that some of his colleagues are now being linked to political affiliations, which may have led to Musando’s brutal murder in 2017.

“The people who are behind it If you look at our staff in the commission, especially in ICT, they are now frightened because their photos are now all over the media.”

“Do not forget it was around this time on July 28 five years ago when our ICT staff was murdered. This becomes a very frightening moment when you have the Chairman, Commissioners and staff are being profiled,” he stated.

At the same time, Chebukati dismissed allegations by Junet that he and some officials met with Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetangula and officials from Inform Lykos, the Greek-based company that won the tender to print ballot papers to be used in this year’s election.

He dared Junet to table evidence of the meeting further warning the media against being used to push a campaign to discredit the staff ahead of the election.

