Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, fell out with Chama Cha Mashinani leader Isaac Ruto during the Kericho rally.

This is after he lectured Kalenjins not to elect any aspirant who is not in UDA to the utter surprise of many, including Isaac Ruto.

The sibling rivalry played out during the Kericho rally that was attended by Ruto himself when Gachagua took the podium to root for a six-piece voting pattern in favor of UDA.

The Mathira MP argued that the move would help the DP, should he ascend to the Presidency, to carry out development projects with minimal resistance.

He further claimed that the Mt Kenya voters had agreed to vote in UDA candidates and were championing Rift Valley, the DP’s home turf, to join in the bandwagon.

“At the mountain, we have decided that we will vote for William Ruto all the way from the MCA, MP, Senator to Governor. They will all be UDA.”

“Yet, I learn that in Kericho and Rift Valley, you people are joking around. Stop. In my backyard, all the independents are classified together with Azimio,” stated Gachagua.

However, the Chama Cha Mashinani leader was not impressed by the move challenging the event’s programmer to accord members of all parties affiliated with Kenya Kwanza a chance to address the multitude.

He argued that it was wrong for the running mate to impose UDA on the people of Rift Valley.

“I want to tell the programmer that he needs to allow all the other candidates to speak. Do not stop them. Let other candidates also do the same.”

“We are going to vote as a block for the Presidential candidates. We shall fight for the other seats and that is true in Bomet and several other areas,” he explained.

Six-piece voting has always been a thorny issue within Kenya Kwanza that once placed its principals at loggerheads with Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.