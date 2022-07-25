Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Officers attached to the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) raided an office linked to Deputy President William Ruto located at Transnational Plaza in Nairobi.

ATPU officers forcefully made their way into the ninth-floor office yesterday, leaving damages in their wake.

They broke down doors during the operation and worked through the rubble.

Addressing the press, Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Mugera noted that the raid was meant to confirm reports that an election-related server was being hosted in the office.

“Two private servers were being moved… We are here to verify,” Mugera stated.

Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) indicated that they would be issuing a statement on the developing matter any time soon.

This comes amidst a fallout between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the DCI following the arrest of three Venezuelan nationals who were nabbed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in possession of electoral materials destined for a private office in Nairobi.

The move prompted IEBC to go on a rampage, faulting the DCI for arresting its officials and in the process impeding its progress in electoral readiness just 15 days to the August 9 General Elections.

However, DCI boss George Kinoti maintained that the three individuals, who were nabbed with the IEBC materials privately smuggled into the country, were not employees of the electoral commission and had flown into the country for a private engagement.

