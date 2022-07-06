Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga can now breathe easy after it emerged that he is not to blame for the economic difficulties bedeviling the country.

According to a report released by Infotrak, Deputy President William Ruto is to blame for the economic difficulties Kenyans are facing, including the high cost of Unga.

This comes as Ruto continues to blame Raila and his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta for the economic mess in the country.

The report listed Ruto alongside climate change, bad governance, mismanagement of public resources, and campaigns as the leading causes of the economic hard times.

The report also mentioned corruption, Covid-19, and the Russian – Ukraine war as the biggest contributors to hardships in the country.

The report further noted that at least 73 percent of Kenyans felt that the country was heading in the wrong direction.

A majority of Kenyans who felt so attributed their reasons to factors such as unemployment, bad politics, increased insecurity, poverty, and lack of cohesion in the country.

11 percent of Kenyans who thought that the country was headed in the right direction listed peace in the country, positive effects of devolution, and good infrastructure as the main reasons.

Others were affordable cost of living, improved healthcare, a working executive, improved education, and that their preferred candidate was in power.

