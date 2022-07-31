Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 31 July 2022 – A distressed Kenyan woman has exposed her rogue househelp for sexually abusing her 4-year-old daughter.

According to information shared by a Non-Governmental Organisation on Facebook, the girl confessed to her mother that the househelp was forcing her to suck her private parts.

The innocent kid contracted herpes and vaginitis in the process.

The woman had trusted the househelp since she was prayerful and always attended church.

She had employed her for one year.

The evil househelp is on the run and the aggrieved mother is yet to get help even after reporting the matter to the police.

Read the heart-breaking post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.