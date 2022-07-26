Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – Two lovebirds are among the passengers who perished after an ill-fated Modern Coast bus plunged into River Nithi.

Agnes Kawira and her fiancé Nicholas Ariyo left Mombasa on Friday to visit her parents in Meru for bride price negotiations.

Little did they know that they would perish in the fatal accident while travelling back to Mombasa after successful dowry negotiations.

The couple was accompanied by Mr. Ariyo’s father, James Otieno, and his elder brother, John Ochieng.

Kawira died on the spot while her fiancé is still missing.

He is believed to be still trapped in the ill-fated bus, which is yet to be removed from the river.

Mr. Otieno and Ochieng are admitted to the Chuka County Referral Hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The couple met several months ago and fell in love.

They were planning to get married soon and so, they started to solemnise their relationship.

Agnes and Nicholas(Couple on the bottom left)

The Kenyan DAILY POST.