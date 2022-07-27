Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 July 2022 – A 29-year-old Nigerian lady who calls herself Smart Beyonce on Instagram is in police custody after she was arrested at Enugu airport with 2.192 kilograms of cocaine.

Officers from National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) discovered the drugs concealed in two handbags.

The flamboyant young lady has been masquerading as a wig seller on social media and posting motivational messages.

She lives a soft life and is always jet-setting.

Below are more photos of the suspected drug trafficker, who risks being jailed for life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.