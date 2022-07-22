Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – A screenshot of a woman who appeared in bed with a Ben 10 during an online court session conducted via zoom has gone viral.

The woman unknowingly went live during the session while in bed with a young man said to be her Ben 10, subjecting her to endless trolls on social media.

The identity of the woman in the viral screenshot has since been unveiled.

Her name is Jane Matoke alias Wakili.

She is a lawyer and that’s why she was among the participants in the zoom video because she was representing a client in an ongoing case.

Jane was to vie for Nairobi Women Rep position on ODM ticket in 2017 but failed in the Nominations.

She is a diehard of Raila Odinga.

