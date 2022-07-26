Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – A 21-year-old lady identified as Maryanne Indovo has been exposed after she robbed her employer and vanished.

According to a woman who had employed her for barely 1 month, she used to threaten her kids that she will kill them.

Her elder son was always depressed but he kept mum since the rogue househelp had threatened to kill him.

She disappeared with her employer’s kids’ clothes and other valuables worth Ksh 40,000.

She is reportedly working in another home in Donholm, Nairobi and police are tracking her down after her ex-employer reported the matter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.