Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Canadian music star, Shawn Mendes has postponed his highly anticipated world tour to take care of his mental health.

The 23-year-old “Stitches” hitmaker whose tour is titled “Wonder: The World Tour,” said he’s “hit a breaking point” and needs time away from the limelight to pause and reset.

Announcing that the tour which kicked off in Portland last month and was due to run through until August 2023 has been postponed, Mendes said;

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.

“After a few years off the road, I was ready to dive back in, but the decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

Mendes also revealed that he consulted with health care professionals and his team before deciding that he needed to “take some to heal and take care of myself and my mental health.”

It’s not the first time Mendes has shared his mental health woes with fans. In April, he shared a lengthy message on Twitter saying he often asks himself “what it is that I should be doing with my life.”

In a follow-up tweet, he reassured his fans he was well, tweeting, “I’m honestly so okay! I just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way. so I just typed I big old note out for you lol.”