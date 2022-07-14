Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to stop abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta in public rallies.

Speaking in Kiambu County on Thursday while campaigning for Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Kalonzo said that it is wrong for Ruto to use taxpayers’ money to go across the country and abuse President Kenyatta.

The former Vice President urged Ruto to do the honorable thing of resigning from the government instead crisscrossing the country like a mad man attacking the Son of Jomo.

“I was a Vice President for five years but there is not a single day I ever insulted President Mwai Kibaki. It is, therefore, wrong for someone to disagree with his boss and still sit in the same office. What he could have done was to resign and then face Uhuru man to man,” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST