Monday, 18 July 2022 – A video has emerged showing bridesmaids twerking in a wedding as guests watched in awe.

The sexy bridesmaids were rocking figure-hugging dresses and when the wedding emcee invited them to the dancefloor, they did not disappoint.

They twerked their booties and spanked each other while dancing to a popular song by Nigerian singer Guchi.

Guests were seen taking photos and videos of the memorable moment.

The video has sparked mixed reactions from Netizens, considering that kids were present.

