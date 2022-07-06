Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – A 33-year-old serving Metropolitan Police officer, Sergeant Laurence Knight appeared in court today July 5, after being accused of raping a woman on Brighton beach.

Knight reportedly met the woman, a stranger, in the early hours of July 17 last year while on a stag do in the city centre.

They reportedly walked to the beach together, undressed to their underwear and ended up in the sea, where sexual activity is said to have taken place.

The policeman who is attached to Met Detention, the force’s custody command, was arrested on July 28 last year and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Wearing a dark blue suit, pale shirt and yellow tie, he spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address in Waltham Forest, east London.

He was not asked to enter pleas to charges of rape and sexual assault. District Judge Nina Tempia granted Knight bail on the condition he does not contact any prosecution witnesses.

Knight, who the Met said has been suspended from duty, will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on August 2.

Chief Superintendent Pete Gardner, in charge of Met Detention, said:

“We know people will rightly be concerned to hear about this very serious charge against a serving police officer.

“We absolutely share that concern and I am thankful to Sussex Police for their thorough investigation.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards are fully aware and misconduct matters will be dealt with once the criminal proceedings have concluded. The officer is suspended from duty.”

Scotland Yard previously said he was off duty at the time of the alleged offences.