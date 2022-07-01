Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 01 July 2022 – Detectives have arrested the serial killer behind the monstrous murders that have rocked the Nakuru north area of Mawanga and its environs in recent days.

Evans Michori Kebwaro was smoked out of his hideout yesterday afternoon in Keroka, Kisii County, where he had gone into hiding immediately after detectives launched his manhunt.

But before his arrival in Nakuru, Kebwaro had revealed the names of five of his accomplices Julius Otieno, 27, Josphat Simiyu, 24, Dennis Mmbolo 25, Isaac Kinyanjui, 18 and Makhoha Wanjala, 25, all of whom have been rounded up in a stealth operation conducted this morning in Nakuru, by a specialized team of detectives.

The sleuths from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau augmented by their Special Services Unit (SSU) counterparts arrested the mastermind whom they have since established is a jailbird with a criminal past, who has previously been convicted and served sentences in prison.

The arrest of the main suspect and his gang comes barely 24 hours after a high-powered security meeting that was held in Nakuru led by the cabinet secretary for Interior Dr Fred Matiang’i, following a presidential order.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Kebwaro is responsible for at least 3 murders committed within the Mawanga area and its environs, which followed a similar modus operandi and were reported at Kiugoine police station between June 15 and 24 this year.

All the murders targeted women and were committed during the day, with the victims’ bodies being found in the bedroom after being set ablaze. Preliminary investigations indicate that the bloodthirsty killer would first r@p3 the victims before strangling them and setting their lifeless bodies on fire under a heap of clothes.

On June 14, in Kiamaina, Nakuru North Sub-County, a woman identified as Grace Wanjiku, 20, was found burnt beyond recognition under a heap of bedding, in a house that had been razed down by a huge fire. Attempts by first responders to extinguish the fire proved futile until fire engines from Nakuru City County arrived.

7 days later, a middle-aged woman identified as Susan Wambui, was found dead in her bedroom at a house in Kiamaina, after neighbours put off a fire that had engulfed the entire house at around 4 pm. Luckily, her 3-year-old baby was rescued from the rubble.

In the latest murder incident before the thug went into hiding, a 23-year-old woman identified as Diana Opicho, was found murdered in cold blood in the same area of Mawanga, with her lifeless body sprawled on the floor of the house.

Her murder sparked online outrage, with Nakuru residents calling for action from the government, to bring to an end the senseless murders.

Detectives have established that the experienced killer who has served time in prison, managed to cover his steps over a period of time giving local police who were tracking him a difficult time, until the arrival of the highly skilled crime busters based at DCI headquarters.

In 24 hours, the sleuths had analysed all the scenes of the previous murders, identified the mastermind and launched a manhunt leading to his arrest, 182 kilometres away in Keroka, Kisii county.

The monster has confessed to killing 7 people in cold blood and so far, detectives have managed to place him at the scene of three murders through cutting-edge forensic technology.

Meanwhile, the six thugs are currently being transported to DCI headquarters for a more comprehensive forensic examination at the DCI National Forensic laboratory, before a detailed report is released to the public.

With the arrest of the mastermind and his cabal of thugs, DCI reassures Nakuru residents of their safety and security, as the agency upscales its surveillance in the city for the remaining pockets of criminals.

As always, we thank members of the public and the local community for partnering with us and volunteering information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

