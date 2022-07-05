Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 July 2022 – A Senior DCI officer escaped death by a whisker on Monday night after a speeding public service vehicle hit one of the toll booths that had an attendant inside on the Nairobi Express Way.

The senior detective identified as Shurie was waiting to be cleared at the Mlolongo exit when the ill-fated PSV bus rammed into his Prado.

Luckily, he escaped the terrible crash unscathed.

Blogger Robert Alai shared a CCTV footage showing how the accident occurred and said it’s a miracle that the detective survived the crash.

“My friend Shurie ( senior officer at the DCI) was driving home in his Prado and was almost killed by the matatu driver. This is extremely sad. Something has to be done,” Alai posted.

Below is footage showing how the accident occurred.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.