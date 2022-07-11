Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack is standing by the viral TikTok video of her twerking upside down on a beach.

Senator Mack told TMZ that her supporters know exactly what kind of politician she is and she will not pretend to be someone else.

She said she doesn’t think she should apologise for being an authentic version of herself. She added that she she has never shied away from labeling herself as a “queer, Black woman,” and hopes she can show the younger generation it’s ok to be yourself and stay happy while making a difference in the community.