Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has dismissed a recent opinion poll conducted by the TIFA research firm that showed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the man to beat during the August 9th presidential election.

In the TIFA poll that was made public on Monday, Raila Odinga emerged the winner with 42 percent followed closely by Ruto with 39 percent.

Roots party candidate, Prof Geoge Luchiri Wajackoyah emerged third with 4 percent.

Speaking at Citizen TV on Tuesday, Mwaura dismissed the polls claiming they are cooked and choreographed.

“I do not agree with the opinion polls, there is a lot of cooking, our own internal polls are showing a different scenario. Ruto is ahead by 54 percent. The ones we are discussing here are cooked,” he said.

Mwaura said the researchers are trying to manipulate the polls by increasing the undecided votes to 10 percent.

“In Kakamega, Ruto is ahead with 40 percent, in Bungoma with 65 percent, Vihiga we are at over 50 percent. In Ukambani we are ahead with at least 30 percent. We are largely intact in Central and Rift Valley. Honestly, where are Raila’s votes?” Mwaura asked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.