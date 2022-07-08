Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Narok Senator Ledama Olekina could not hold his thirst when he got an opportunity to see the best view of Sabina Chege’s ‘assets’ during an Azimio rally.

A hawk-eyed paparazzi captured the moment and shared the photo on social media.

Sabina Chege is one of the most beautiful female politicians in Kenya.

She has a body to die for.

See the viral photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.