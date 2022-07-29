Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 29, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has faulted Deputy President William Ruto over what he termed as spreading blatant lies for political gains.

Speaking in Nakuru, Uhuru accused Ruto of spreading lies that he sponsored the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to extend his term.

The Head of State noted that Ruto cannot be trusted with the country’s leadership and that’s why he chose to support Azimio candidate Raila Odinga.

He said it was unfortunate that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that stood for those principles was shot down by deceitful politicians.

“Someone came to you and lied to you that I brought BBI because I didn’t want to retire. Now it’s only a few days to go and I go home.

“Whatever was in that document that was to help Mwananchi was lost. I have no intention of remaining in power after August,” Uhuru said.

The president emphasized that Kenya will only continue on the development trajectory if honest leaders, like Raila Odinga, who stand for the truth take over from him not the masters of doublespeak, like Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, who are driven by selfish motives.

“I want us to have leaders who will stand for justice. Let us go for leaders who are respectful and honest.

“The most important thing is for Kenyans to unite and uphold peace. Without peace and unity, the country will not achieve its development goals,” Uhuru explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.