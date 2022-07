Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – CCTV footage of an expectant lady stealing at a residential building in Dandora Phase 4 has been shared online.

The lady identified as Michelle alias Mish, stole 4 basins from the building early morning at 5:37 am and walked out.

Little did she know that she was being recorded on CCTV.

Watch the footage below.

