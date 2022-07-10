Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Religious leaders from Central Kenya have promised to assist their followers to make the right political choice during the August 9th General Election.

The leaders, who met with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, assured the Head of State that they would continue preaching the message of peace, love, and unity during the electioneering period.

On his part, Uhuru thanked the religious leaders for their steadfast and continued backing, noting that the progress achieved during his tenure was largely due to God’s providence courtesy of the clergy’s sustained divine intercession.

He emphasized the importance of peace, unity, and cohesion during this electioneering period, and regretted that some politicians were engaging in deceitful, divisive and misleading campaigns.

“You have already introduced rebellion and you are roaming across the country saying you have been wronged. A deal is between two people. If I am wrong you are also wrong. You have no right to seek leadership by lying, insults and theft,” Uhuru said in reference to his Deputy William Ruto.

At the same time, Uhuru advised Kenyans to exercise their constitutional right by electing genuine and progressive leaders whose motivation is to build a strong and united nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.